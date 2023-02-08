Alibaba Jumps ChatGPT Bandwagon After Microsoft, Google And Baidu

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) became the latest company to jump on the ChatGPT bandwagon after Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU).

Alibaba collaborated with an undisclosed ChatGPT rival, CNBC reports.

Alibaba worked on a ChatGPT-style technology and currently tested it internally at the firm.

The tech companies globally looked to jump on the excitement generated by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot created by OpenAI.

Users can ask ChatGPT questions on various topics, write essays and even generate code.

Alibaba could integrate its chatbot into its products.

“As a technology leader, we will continue to invest in turning cutting-edge innovations into value-added applications for our customers as well as their end-users through cloud services,” an Alibaba spokesperson said.

Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.04% at $105.52 on the last check Wednesday.

