Alibaba, JD.com, Nio extend rally in Chinese stocks amid continued hope for relaxing COVID rules

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese internet companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Nio Inc. were rallying sharply in premarket trading Friday as hopeful sentiment continued to build over the possibility that the country was planning to relax its strict COVID-19 policies.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Zeng Guang, who was formerly the chief scientist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a conference that there were expected to be “significant” changes to the company’s zero-COVID approach, according to multiple unnamed sources.