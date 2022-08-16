Alibaba, JD.com, and Bilibili Fall on Report Tencent to Sell Meituan Stake

Text size
Alibaba,
JD.com
and some of China’s biggest companies saw billions wiped off their value Tuesday following a report that
Tencent Holdings
was planning to sell all, or a large chunk, of its 17% stake in food delivery company
Meituan.
While there has been a widespread correction in the China tech sector, it’s unlikely to have triggered the potential sale by Tencent (ticker: 0700.Hong.Kong). More likely it will be to appease Chinese authorities who have taken a tough regulatory stance on the technology sector, issuing heavy fines.
A potential sale could also see Tencent take profits from what has been an eight-year investment in Meituan (3690.Hong.Kong), Reuters reported, saying financial advisors have been hired. Shares in Meituan plunged 9% in Hong Kong while Tencent was up slightly.
Fears over a potential stake sale spooked investors in other China companies. U.S. listed shares in Alibaba (BABA) fell 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday,
JD.com
(JD) was down 2.2% and
Bilibili
(BILI) down 2.3%.
