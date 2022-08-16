Alibaba, JD.com, and Bilibili Fall on Report Tencent to Sell Meituan Stake

Text size





Tencent holds a 17% stake in food delivery company Meituan.

Alibaba,





JD.com



and some of China’s biggest companies saw billions wiped off their value Tuesday following a report that

Tencent Holdings



was planning to sell all, or a large chunk, of its 17% stake in food delivery company

Meituan.



While there has been a widespread correction in the China tech sector, it’s unlikely to have triggered the potential sale by Tencent (ticker: 0700.Hong.Kong). More likely it will be to appease Chinese authorities who have taken a tough regulatory stance on the technology sector, issuing heavy fines.