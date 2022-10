Chinese technology stocks fell on Friday driving the Hang Seng Index to new lows. They seemed to be following U.S. investors who have fled from the sector after a string of disappointing earnings reports.

Alibaba



(ticker: BABA) stock was down 5% in Hong Kong, while



JD.com



(JD) fell around 7% and



Baidu



(BIDU) and



Tencent



(TCEHY) were down around 6%. The



Hang Seng Tech Index



closed down 5.6%, contributing to a fall in the



Hang Seng Index



of 3.7%, hitting its lowest levels since April 2009.