Alibaba Cloud Steps Up Rivalry With Latest Move, Launches Data Center Equivalent To Google’s Silicon Valley Headquarters

Reuters

Boeing sees LatAm air travel taking off as regulations ease, incomes rise

U.S. planemaker Boeing Co sees travel in Latin America ramping up more quickly than in other regions as countries loosen regulations and household incomes rise, the company’s regional analyst said on Tuesday. Boeing expects Latin American air traffic to grow an average of 4.4% annually over the next two decades, surpassing the 4% growth it forecasts for the industry worldwide, helped by a trend towards more liberal policies over the next 10 years. “We see liberalization not only as an engine of growth for the industry, but also as a great way to democratize air travel and make it accessible for a larger number of people,” David Franson, the company’s regional director of market analysis, told Reuters.