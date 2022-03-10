Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

Text size





Chinese stocks including Alibaba fell on concerns they would eventually be delisted in the U.S.

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg









Alibaba



(BABA),





Yum China Holdings



(YUMC),





ACM Research



(ACMR),





Baidu



(BIDU), and





Pinduoduo



(PDD) were among the Chinese stocks that got hammered in U.S. trading Thursday after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission put forward a list of five companies that could be delisted if they don’t measure up to U.S. accounting standards.