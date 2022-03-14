Alibaba and JD.com Have Slumped. The Charts Hint When to Buy.

Chinese e-commerce stocks Alibaba  (BABA) – Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report and JD.com  (JD) – Get JD.com Inc. Report have had a rough run.

U.S.-listed equities have struggled this year and, more specifically, tech stocks have struggled mightily. Even more specifically, growth stocks have struggled, along with Chinese equities.

Actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission aren’t helping.

The culmination of negative developments is weighing on these two.

Alibaba’s decline started before the rest of the market, as it butted heads with the Chinese government.

