Alibaba Added to SEC Delisting Watchlist. One More Reason the Stock Is Slumping.

Alibaba shares have slumped since the company said it would apply for a primary listing in Hong Kong. (Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Shares of

Alibaba

,

the Chinese e-commerce giant, fell sharply Friday. The latest reason: It was added Friday to a list of Chinese companies that face possible delisting from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

U.S. regulators have threatened the delisting of foreign companies if they don’t comply with U.S. accounting standards. The Wall Street Journal noted that more than 250 Chinese companies including Alibaba face U.S. delisting if the two countries can’t reach an agreement for U.S. regulators to review the financial audits of Chinese companies.