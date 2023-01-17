Alibaba a Target of GameStop’s Ryan Cohen. Why the Stock Market Shrugged.

Investor Ryan Cohen, who has found fame with activist campaigns at meme stocks such as
GameStop
and
Bed Bath & Beyond
is now targeting Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba
The billionaire co-founder of
Chewy
and chairman of
GameStop
(ticker: GME) has built up a stake worth hundreds of millions of dollars in
Alibaba
(BABA) in the second half of last year and is pushing for the company to increase its stock buybacks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter has confirmed the Journal’s report to Barron’s.