Alibaba a Target of GameStop’s Ryan Cohen. Why the Stock Market Shrugged.

Investor Ryan Cohen, who has found fame with activist campaigns at meme stocks such as



GameStop



and



Bed Bath & Beyond



is now targeting Chinese e-commerce giant



Alibaba





The billionaire co-founder of



Chewy



and chairman of



GameStop



(ticker: GME) has built up a stake worth hundreds of millions of dollars in



Alibaba



(BABA) in the second half of last year and is pushing for the company to increase its stock buybacks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter has confirmed the Journal’s report to Barron’s.