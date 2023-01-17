Alibaba a Target of GameStop's Ryan Cohen. Why the Stock Market Shrugged.

Alibaba a Target of GameStop’s Ryan Cohen. Why the Stock Market Shrugged.

by

Investor Ryan Cohen, who has found fame with activist campaigns at meme stocks such as

GameStop


and

Bed Bath & Beyond


is now targeting Chinese e-commerce giant

Alibaba


 

The billionaire co-founder of

Chewy


and chairman of

GameStop


(ticker: GME) has built up a stake worth hundreds of millions of dollars in

Alibaba


(BABA) in the second half of last year and is pushing for the company to increase its stock buybacks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter has confirmed the Journal’s report to Barron’s