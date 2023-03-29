Ali Wong to lead star-studded cast in Netflix animated series ‘Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld’

[Source]

Netflix announced a new animated series titled “Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld,” starring and produced by Ali Wong.

Wong will be joining forces with first-time showrunner Echo Wu and Aron Eli Coleite, co-producer of the popular NBC television show “Heroes” and comic book writer.

A talented ensemble cast has been assembled for the series, which includes notable names such as Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”), Lucy Liu (“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”), Lori Tan Chinn (“Nora from Queens”), comedian Jimmy O. Yang ( “Crazy Rich Asians”) and comedian Sheng Weng. The cast also features Kim Woo-sung, a member of the K-pop band The Rose who is making his acting debut.

The series depicts the life of Jentry Chau (Wong), a Chinese American teenager in a small Texas town who discovers that a demon king is pursuing her due to her repressed supernatural abilities. In her quest to defeat the monsters of the underworld while still attending high school, she receives assistance from a Chinese hopping vampire and her great-aunt, who is a skilled weapons expert.

This is not the first time Wong and Netflix have collaborated. Wong has three comedy specials on the streaming platform and has starred in multiple projects, including romantic comedy film “Always Be My Maybe” and her new series “Beef,” which also stars Steven Yeun.

