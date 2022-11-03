Ali Ahn & Maria Dizzia Cast In ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Ahn (Raising Dion) and Maria Dizzia (The Staircase) have been added to the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+.

They join lead Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha, male lead Joe Locke as well as Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role. Details about Ahn and Dizzia’s characters are being kept under wraps. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

In addition to Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford also is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness appeared in Disney+’s WandaVision, from series creator Jac Schaeffer. She won viewers over with her “Agatha All Along” number, is a witch from Salem and fan-favorite breakout character.

Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to drop on Disney+ next year.

Ahn’s extensive series credits include Supernatural, The Path, Next, Billions, Orange Is the New Black, Raising Dion, Little Demon and the upcoming The Diplomat. She is repped by Gersh and ATA Management.

Dizzia had a major role in Orange Is the New Black and also has been seen in 13 Reasons Why, Emergence, The Staircase and The First Lady. Next up for her is a starring role in Paramount+’s YA drama series School Spirits. She is repped by Gersh and Perennial Entertainment.