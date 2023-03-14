Alfred Molina Boards ‘When We Get There’ Movie With Mindy Sterling – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe and 2x Emmy nominee Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has joined the indie dramedy When We Get There, marking the feature debut of writer-director Ryan Patrick Welsh. 2x Emmy nom Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers franchise) and William Katt (The Greatest American Hero) are also set, with newcomers Chris Heeder, Jamie Lien and Alek Kristopher rounding out the cast.

Co-directed by Justin Giddings, When We Get There tells the story of brothers Cal (Heeder) and Ty (Kristopher), who embark on a cross-country trek to meet the father they’ve never known, and the only family they have left. Along with Cal’s long-term girlfriend Ellie (Lien) and a new guitar named Stevie, the trio are forced to navigate uncertain futures on a 2000-mile journey in a car on its last leg. Along the way they discover what, and who, it’s worth showing up for.

Molina portrays Ellie’s abrasive but lovable father Marcus, with Sterling and Katt as Florence and Bon, two vagabond campers the kids meet along the way.

Josh Tessier, Brady Hallongren, Roberto Ahumada and Omid Zader are producing under their Whiskey Panda Studios banner, in association with Giddy Welshman Productions and Turbo Panda Productions.

Molina recently reprised his Marvel role as evil genius Doc Ock in Sony’s Tom Holland-led blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed over $1.9B worldwide, having first played the role opposite Tobey Maguire in 2004’s Spider-Man 2. He also recently led the Prime Video mystery series Three Pines and has additionally been seen on such series as Angie Tribeca, Feud, Show Me a Hero, to name a few.

The celebrated actor working consistently since the late 1970s has appeared on the film side in such acclaimed titles as The Front Runner, Love Is Strange, An Education, Identity, Frida, Chocolat, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and many more.

Molina is repped by the UK’s Lou Coulson Associates and Anonymous Content; Sterling by LB Talent Agency and Vault Entertainment; and Katt by HKM.