Alfonso Cuarón Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ Adds Leila George – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Leila George (Animal Kingdom) is set to star alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in Disclaimer, a new psychological thriller series from Alfonso Cuarón for Apple TV+.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, Disclaimer tells the story of Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. George portrays a younger Catherine in the series.

When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Hoyeon Jung, Louis Partridge, and Lesley Manville also star.

Cuarón—who will serve as writer and director— executive produces through his Esperanto Filmoj production company alongside Gabriela Rodriguez. David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, and Blanchett also EP. Renee Knight serves as co-executive producer.

George is best known for portraying a young Janine “Smurf” Cody in TNT’s Animal Kingdom. She also previously appeared in Vincent D’Onofrio’s western The Kid and Universal’s adaptation of Mortal Engines. George will next be seen in Patricia Arquette’s feature directorial debut, Gonzo Girl.

She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, the UK’s United Agents, and Australia’s United Management.