Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tweets at Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene wanting to know if they asked for pardons after January 6

AOC called out several congress members on Twitter asking if they’d asked for pardons after January 6.

Her tweets came the day after the January 6 House Committee alleged that several members did so.

“Just trying to clear some things up,” the congresswoman from New York said.

In a Friday tweet storm, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked several of her fellow representatives if they’d asked the White House for a pardon following the January 6 attack.

Her remarks came the day after the January 6 House select committee aired its first public hearing — in which GOP co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney alleged that several members of Congress asked for pardons after the insurrection.

Her first tweet was addressed to Rep. Matt Gaetz who took a jab at Rep. Jamie Raskin for his involvement in the committee.

“Hey @mattgaetz while I have you responding to my tweets, can you respond to one more for me: Did you ever ask Trump for a pardon? Let me know in the replies! You clearly know where the button is,” she responded.

Gaetz didn’t respond but Ocasio-Cortez continued calling out Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“Hey quick question Boebert, did you ask for a pardon after tweeting the Speaker’s location on Jan 6th?” asked the congresswoman.

“Maybe your friend @RepMTG can answer! Did either of you seek a pardon? Just trying to clear some things up,” she added.

“Ok Sandy, $5 a gallon gas, 3+ million illegals crossing our southern border, no baby formula, inflation higher than it’s been in both of our lifetimes, and this is what you want to talk about?” Boebert responded.

The January 6 Committee public hearings will resume Monday.

