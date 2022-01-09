Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home – just over a week since she was spotted partying without a mask in Florida, her office said on Sunday.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance.”

The lefty Dem’s positive test result comes just over a week after she was spotted maskless enjoying drinks with her boyfriend while on vacation in Miami as omicron cases soared across the nation.