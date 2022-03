Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rips Kevin McCarthy’s Criticism Of ‘His Little KKK Caucus’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) didn’t buy House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) criticism of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) for speaking at the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, at the weekend.

McCarthy’s claim there was “no place in our party for any of this” rang hollow for Ocasio-Cortez, who slammed the House GOP leader for “protecting his little KKK Caucus for years” with “toothless” statements.

“It’s how he covers for them,” she tweeted. “He’s now helped them for so long they’ve escalated their open antisemitism & collaboration w/ white nationalist groups. He’s just as culpable.”

In a second post, Ocasio-Cortez recalled Gosar’s sharing on social media last year of an anime video of himself killing her.

“McCarthy stood on the House floor and passionately defended Rep. Gosar, who also headlined fundraisers for white nationalist orgs and escalated into inciting violence in the House,” she said. “He made it fair game. It’s not an exaggeration in the slightest to say he works to protect them.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…