Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez caught maskless again in Miami drag bar

Progressive New York lawmaker Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been spotted maskless again in Florida, this time at a packed drag bar in Miami — while the Big Apple is hammered by record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In video posted by a reporter for the Sunshine State’s Conservative Voice, the Democratic darling is seen waving to the large crowd of mostly unmasked drag bar-goers.

The far-left “Squad” member’s appearance comes days after she was pictured dining without a mask outside the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant in Miami Beach — prompting supporters of the Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to hope she was “enjoying a taste of freedom.”

“AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me,” Brendon Leslie, the reporter who first tweeted the video, said in a tweet.

“For those of you with zero sense of humor: the whole point of this post is to expose hypocrisy,” Leslie said in another tweet.

“We don’t actually care she’s maskless. We care she fear mongers about Florida but then has the audacity to vacation here,” he added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen waving to the large crowd of mostly unmasked bar-goers. Brendon Leslie/FCV

In Florida, which also is experiencing a surge in COVID cases, DeSantis last month signed a bill preventing businesses from creating vaccine mandates unless employees can opt out.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the Empire State’s “Vax or Mask” mandate for businesses would be extended until Feb. 1 amid a surge in Omicron variant cases across the US.

Last week, the Team DeSantis Twitter account was quick to troll Ocasio-Cortez over her visit to Florida.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill preventing businesses from creating vaccine mandates unless employees can opt-out. Brendon Leslie/FCV

”Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership,” read a post from Thursday night.

AOC later fired back at tweet, writing: “Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here :)”

“I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips!” she said in another tweet.

Reporter Brendon Leslie wanted to point out the “hypocrisy” of AOC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

DeSantis has not held a public event since Dec. 20, leading some liberals and others in the mainstream media to question his whereabouts during the surge in COVID cases.

Meanwhile, AOC also responded to former Donald Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes, who called out her boyfriend Riley Roberts for “showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she wrote. “Ya creepy weirdos.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out Gov. Ron De Santis’ absence from the public eye and offered “tips” to deal with COVID-19 in Florida. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, & LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” she added.

Leslie, the Conservative Voice reporter, said in a tweet: “PS: @AOC I’m posting this because you’re a lying hypocrite and NOT because I want to sleep with you.”