‘Alexa & Katie’ Alum Tiffani Thiessen Inks With WME – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffani Thiessen has signed with WME for representation in non-scripted, digital, brand partnerships, and books.

Known for starring on the original Saved By The Bell, Thiessen recently produced and reprised her Kelly Kapowski role on Peacock’s reboot of the cult teen sitcom, which ran for two seasons. She currently hosts Season 3 of MTV’s Deliciousness, a food-themed spinoff of the network’s hit series Ridiculousness.

Thiessen recently co-starred for three seasons on Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, earning a 2021 Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress for her portrayal of Lori.

She also created, produced, and starred in Dinner at Tiffani’s which ran for three seasons on Food Network.

Off camera, Thiessen has become known in the culinary world. She published her first cookbook, Pull Up a Chair, and recently completed her second, Here We Go Again, which will publish in the fall of 2023.

As an influencer, Thiessen has participated in campaigns for various Fortune 500 brands such as Sanofi, GLAD, Hershey’s, JoAnn’s, Quaker, Albertson’s, HEB, Coke, Crest, Kohl’s, and Heinz.

Thiessen continues to be represented by manager Jai Khanna and Cohen Gardner Law.