Alex Wagner to Take Over MSNBC’s 9 p.m. Slot

Alex Wagner, most recently of Showtime’s “The Circus,” is heading to MSNBC to take over the 9 p.m. slot.

Wagner will take over the four-day-a-week gig — the result of Rachel Maddow shifting to just once a week, on Mondays.

Wagner reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “I am absolutely thrilled and honored and generally upside down with excitement to come back home to @MSNBC to host the 9PM hour, beginning August 16th. LET’S DO THIS.”

Wagner previously worked at MSNBC, hosting the show “Now with Alex Wagner” from 2011-2015.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Wagner would step into her new gig.

Since Maddow scaled back to just one day a week a rotating cast of anchors, including Ali Velshi, have filled in for the MSNBC host.

Reps for MSNBC didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Monday.