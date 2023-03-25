Alex Murdaugh’s sister-in-law snags family belongings ahead of auction

EXCLUSIVE: Christy Murdaugh, wife of Alex Murdaugh’s brother Randy, stopped by Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, Thursday morning to collect some of her family’s belongings before they were purchased by bidders.

Among the items from the Murdaughs’ Islandton, South Carolina, hunting estate Christy collected were snakeskin-print pillows featuring Maggie Murdaugh’s monogrammed initials, sources told Fox News Digital.

Thursday’s auction began at 4 p.m., but a large crowd began lining up outside the auction house before 9 a.m.

“We came out of curiosity just to look at the Murdaugh items,” one attendee told Fox News Digital.

Christy Murdaugh is spotted exiting Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Ga., Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The wife of Randy Murdaugh collected some of her family’s belongings from the upcoming auction before they could be sold.

Another buyer said she was interested in purchasing Christmas gifts for family members interested in Alex Murdaugh’s recent double murder trial.

The Murdaughs’ belongings were identified by the number 3-335. The auctioneer did not identify the belongings by the family’s name but referred to the property where they came as a “prominent South Carolina estate.”

The family’s couch, for example, sold for $14,000. The buyer, Phillip Jennings, is the owner of Broomsedge Rod and Gun, a hunting and lodging company based in Georgia .

“We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on. … We try to specialize at our lodge … very unique things that are conversation pieces for people, and they can sit around and talk,” Jennings said.

The furniture includes a leather couch set with pillows showing Maggie Murdaugh’s monogrammed initials, lamps with turtle shell bases, various mounted animal heads and green and brown tableware.

A pair of lamps with stems made out of turtle shells sold for $2,000.

Some attendees commented on the odd nature of the event after a Colleton County, South Carolina, jury on March 2 found Alex Murdaugh guilty in the 2021 murders of his wife and son at Moselle.

After the leather couch sold, several people sat and even lay on it. One attendee suggested burning sage around the furniture.

A buyer who purchased Maggie Murdaugh’s bicycle and tumblers with Alex Murdaugh’s initials said he had plans to start a local museum and would add the items to his collection.

Monogrammed tumblers at the Murdaugh auction.

The same day, the Murdaugh’s sprawling, 1,700-acre Islandton property sold for $3.9 million to buyers James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley, according to Colleton County documents obtained by FOX Carolina.

Alex Murdaugh has been sentenced to serve life in prison.

The front porch of the house at the Murdaugh Moselle property March 1, 2023, in Islandton.

The disgraced personal injury lawyer is also facing another trial for his 99 alleged financial crimes from 19 separate indictments in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. He is accused of embezzling nearly $9 million from his family’s personal injury law firm and its clients.