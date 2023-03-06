Alex Murdaugh violently assaulted me during drug-fueled romps: ex-sex worker

A former sex worker claims Alex Murdaugh yanked out her hair and choked her until she nearly blacked out during drug-fueled romps –allegations that are now resurfacing in wake of his double-murder conviction.

Lindsey Edwards told FITS News in August that she had four encounters with Murdaugh eight years ago that left her traumatized.

The former sex worker, who was 20 at the time, claims to have first encountered Murdaugh on the Isle of Palms in his native South Carolina while he was on a “guys’ weekend.”

“There was a bunch of guys there drinking, doing drugs. They had a fire going on the deck and eating food and just hanging out,” she said, explaining she was among of group of women brought there to have sex with the men. “I think for the first hour we were there we were taking shots, doing cocaine, smoking weed, hanging out by the fire and just talking and getting to know them.”

“He attached himself to me,” Edwards said, adding that the convicted double murderer seemed “very nice, very gentlemanlike” at first.

But when the pair went to have sex, “you could just see his whole personality change,” she said.





Former sex worker Lindsey Edwards made the startlingly claims against Murdaugh in an August 2022 interview. FITSNEWS

“You could see it in his eyes. Maybe it was the cocaine and everything. His pupils got so much bigger to the point his eyes were almost solid black,” she said.

That’s when Murdaugh got dangerously aggressive to “the point where I couldn’t breathe,” Edwards claimed.

“I was violently choked with both hands, being pinned down to the bed by my throat,” she alleged. “I was blacking out, I was seeing spots, seeing stars. I was beating and scratching on his wrist as much as possible to get him to stop because I thought at that moment I was going to die.”

“As soon as he was done, I got up and ran out as fast as possible, even completely naked,” she recalled.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spent hours interviewing Edwards last year.





Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. TNS

While Murdaugh — who’s been previously accused of cheating on his wife — is facing at least 99 other financial crimes, he has not been charged in the alleged encounters with Edwards.

The Post has not verified her claims.

After her first scary encounter, Edwards said her madam — who controlled her and called Murdaugh a “personal friend” — set her up to meet the now-disbarred lawyer again, during a session in which he pulled out clumps of her hair.

“I had bald spots in the back of my head. The hair there is still taking a while to grow out.”

While she managed to escape, her madam and the others trafficking her forced her to meet Murdaugh again that same day.

“He was even more pissed then,” she said. “I got hair pulling and choking. If he wasn’t choking me, I had a wash rag shoved in my mouth and I was being slapped across my face violently for a good 20-30 minutes.”





Alex Murdaugh has not been charged for any sexual crimes, despite Edwards’ claims. TNS

At the time, Edwards didn’t know who Murdaugh was but recognized him after seeing news about his wife Maggie and son Paul’s 2021 murder.

Murdaugh, 54, was founded guilty Thursday of killing Maggie and Paul, and sentenced to two life sentences in prison.

Investigators are trudging ahead on his dozens of financial crimes, which will likely land him back in court sometime soon.