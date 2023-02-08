Alex Murdaugh trial suspended, court evacuated amid bomb threat

The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was paused Wednesday after a bomb threat was made to the court.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed the threat to Fox News, saying the the menacing message was “received by Colleton County courthouse personnel.”

It is not clear what the message said.

The trial was paused until 2:30, and SLED said it is investigating the threat alongside the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have to evacuate the building at this time so we’ll be in recess until we discover what’s going on,” Judge Clifton Newman told the court and gallery upon learning of the threat.

Police escorted Murdaugh out of the building and into a car, which then drove away.

Video from the scene showed scores of people evacuating the packed Walterboro courthouse just before 1 p.m.

Law enforcement put a perimeter around the building as they looked into the threat, Fox News reported.





Alex Murdaugh walks into the courthouse before his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. AP

Murdaugh, 54, is on trial for the double murder of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, who were found shot to death near the dog kennel at the family’s hunting lodge on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh, who is separately accused of 99 financial crimes, has repeatedly insisted he is innocent.