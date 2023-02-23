Alex Murdaugh to take the stand in double-murder trial

Alex Murdaugh told his trial that he will take the stand Thursday to deny blasting his wife and youngest son to death.

“I am going to testify — I want to testify,” the disgraced legal scion told Judge Clifton Newman in a firm voice after putting his hand on a Bible and vowing to tell the truth.

Murdaugh, 54, announced his decision after the judge warned him that he risked “exposing himself to cross-examination” about the brutal murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at one of their South Carolina homes in June 2021.





Alex Murdaugh will take the stand to deny killing his wife and son. Reuters





Alex is being tried for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul (center). Facebook

Wearing a dark suit and white shirt without a tie, the red-headed accused double murderer stated that he reached the decision on his own.

It was made during a late night meeting with his legal team at the Colleton County jail, where he’s being held, sources told the Post and Courier.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life if convicted of the murders, which he has always denied.

He also faces at least 100 other charges for a series of scandals that emerged after the brutal slayings brought attention to him and his once-powerful family.