Alex Murdaugh sent to maximum security South Carolina prison

Convicted double murderer Alex Murdaugh has been assigned to the maximum security McCormick Correctional Institution prison in South Carolina.

Murdaugh, 54, who was found guilty of killing his wife and youngest son last month, was moved into protective custody and appointed to the prison due to his high-profile case, Fox News reported.

The disgraced legal scion will be kept from the general population and be housed in a single 8-by-10-foot cell with a bed, toilet and sink cramped inside.

The specialized unit housing Murdaugh holds only 28 inmates, and “their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons,” officials said in a statement last month about the need to move him.

The McCormick Correctional Institution houses a total of 1,128 adult male inmates and has been the scene of several violent crimes and riots in recent years.

In 2020, Deshawn Livaughn Simmons, who was convicted of attempted murder and armed robbery, was stabbed to death by two fellow inmates inside the prison. That year also saw five inmates briefly escape from the prison after holding a guard hostage.

Back in 2017, a prison yard riot broke out for two hours which resulted in hundreds of prisoners running around the compound and getting into brawls before officers secured the jail.





Aside from Murdaugh, the South Carolina prison’s most infamous inmate is Stephen Ross Kelly, who was convicted of the rape and murder of 18-year-old Briana Rabon in February 2014. That case was featured in the documentary series “On the Case with Paula Zahn.”

Life at the McCormick Correctional Institution will be much different than the multi-million dollar properties Murdaugh was used to at the height of his law career.

The prison, located near the border with Georgia on the aptly named street Redemption Way, employs inmates at its furniture factory.

“The modular furniture plant is unique in that, not only does it deliver its goods, but also must install its modular systems,” the prison’s website touts. “The primary focus on installations is customer service and satisfaction.”

The prison notably offers an “Operation Behind Bars” program where repentant inmates speak to at-risk youths, however, it is unlikely that Murdaugh would participate as he has maintained his innocence.

Murdaugh has repeatedly stated that he was not the gunman who fatally shot Maggie and Paul Murdaugh at their home in June 2021.





Following a six-week trial that captured the nation’s attention, a jury found Murdaugh guilty and sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences last month.

Murdaugh is scheduled to return to court on April 21 for a status hearing on the 99 financial crime charges he faces in four counties.

His attorney, Jim Griffin, did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.