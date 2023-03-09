Alex Murdaugh reportedly held in maximum security

Double murderer Alex Murdaugh is reportedly being kept alone in maximum security because prison officials fear the notorious, once-powerful legal scion will be a target for other inmates.

Online records show that the newly shaven-headed convict is being held in Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, where he smirked in his latest mugshot.

Sources told TMZ that the lying, pill-popping murderer is being kept away from other inmates over fears they “might wanna take him down a few notches due to his notoriety.”

He is also being kept in the most secure area, the sources said of the prison that has a maximum-security unit for the most dangerous or most at-risk inmates across the Palmetto State.

His single cell is made of concrete with a steel bed, toilet and sink, TMZ said.





Murdaugh smirked in his latest mugshot from Kirkland, which has a maximum-security unit. South Carolina Dept of Corrections

That is a stark contrast to the multiple homes he had while a member of one of South Carolina’s most powerful legal families — including the property in Colleton County where he gunned down wife Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul in June 2021.

Murdaugh, 54, is serving two life sentences for the brutal murders.

Meanwhile, legal experts predict that any appeals will likely be futile due to Murdaugh admitting to some of the financial crimes he is accused of when he testified under oath during his murder trial.





Murdaugh (right) is serving two life sentences for gunning down wife Maggie and younger son Paul (both center). Facebook

“He will spend the rest of his life in prison — there’s no getting out of this at this point,” former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Duncan Levin told the Independent.

“Not only has he been convicted of two heinous murders, but he has also implicated himself in financial crimes to give himself a lifetime in prison,” he said of Murdaugh, whose defense was that he was a drug-addicted, serial-lying thief but not his wife and son’s murderer.

Levin — now a defense attorney who has represented rapist Harvey Weinstein and con artist Anna Delvey — said it was “a colossal mistake” for Murdaugh to take the stand.

"He had to look jurors in the eyes and say 'I lied to so many people [on] so many occasions but this one time you should trust me that I'm telling the truth,'" he told the UK paper.





Murdaugh’s decision to testify was “a colossal mistake,” according to Duncan Levin, an attorney in numerous high-profile cases. AP

“His testimony was an abomination and he actually helped prosecutors convict him,” he said.

Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin have called the six-week trail “a miscarriage of justice” and made clear they plan to appeal.