Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody unit at SC prison after double-murder conviction

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh has been transferred to a protective custody unit in a maximum security facility within the S.C. Department of Corrections.

The department announced Murdaugh’s status in a Tweet Friday afternoon. The agency said it would not disclose exactly where Murdaugh is being held “for safety and security reasons.”

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty in early March of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, after a six-week trial in Colleton County. Judge Clifton Newman then sentenced him to two consecutive life terms. The state Attorney General’s office did not seek the death penalty.

Murdaugh will be housed in a single cell, 8 by 10 feet, that contains a bed, toilet and sink, a corrections department spokeswoman said.

A four-member prison board made the recommendation that Murdaugh be housed in his new cell after reviewing security and mental health concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.