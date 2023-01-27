Alex Murdaugh may have changed clothes after wife, son slayings: detective

South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh, dressed in a spotless shirt, sobbed as recalled discovering the bloody bodies of his wife and son near the family’s hunting lodge in 2021, a police official testified at his murder trial Friday.

In an interview with Colleton County Sheriff’s Detective Laura Rutland after claiming to have found the fatally shot pair, Murdaugh said he touched the boy’s pulse but realized he was gravely injured and likely dead.

Under questioning by prosecutor John Meadors, Rutland testified Murdaugh’s clothes were “clean” — despite having allegedly come in contact with a body that’d been shot twice with a shotgun hours earlier.

Meadors later asked Rutland if it appeared Murdaugh had changed his clothes between the time he supposedly discovered the bodies and the interview inside a cop car.

“Yes,” she replied, according to Fox News.

“He’s sweating, and they’re dry so I’d say yes,” she said.

Alex Murdaugh sobbing after the bodies were discovered.

Murdaugh being interrogated after the murders.



Advertisement Melinda Worley, SLED foot and tire tread expert, discusses evidence found at the crime scene as she testifies during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C.

Murdaugh at the defense table during testimony.



Alex Murdaugh’s clothes appeared clean in an interview with police hours after the killings. Colleton County Court

Murdaugh is on trial for the June 7, 2021, slaying of his wife and son — Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, who were fatally shot near kennels on their property in Colleton County.

Paul was blasted twice with a shotgun and Maggie was shot with a rifle, according to law enforcement authorities.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin also asked Rutland about Murdaugh’s clean clothes in his cross examination of the detective.

“In your mind’s eye, that night on June 7, did he look like someone who had just blown his son’s head off, spatter going everywhere?” Griffin asked.





Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. AP

Murdaugh, whose family had for generations dominated the legal system in a southeastern county in the state, cooperated with police when he was first interviewed that night.

At the start of the interview, Murdaugh broke down into tears when describing finding the bodies of his son and wife, according to footage played in court.

“I could see his brain,” he said of his son.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

With Post Wires