Alex Murdaugh has love letters pouring in following murder conviction

Being convicted of murdering your wife and son might put a damper on your dating life — unless you’re Alex Murdaugh.

The disgraced South Carolina attorney has reportedly been inundated with love letters and friendship offers from a fleet of potential suiters, including women from Missouri, Louisiana, Florida and Tennessee, according to local outlet Fitsnews.

“I think I love you,” Nicole K. wrote on March 12, according the messages, obtained through a public records request. “I think about you all day everyday.”

If Nicole is not quite Murdaugh’s type, he could confide in Lacie, a self-described “small town girl from Missouri” who said she just couldn’t get the convicted killer off her mind.

“I do want you to know that you are loved and cared for,” Lacie wrote on March 6. “I am here if you want to talk. Or vent. XXLacie.”

Murdaugh, who got the messages during a brief stay at the Kirkland Correctional Institution, did not respond to the forlorn country girl — even though she said she felt him to be innocent of shooting wife Maggie then turning a shotgun on his son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.





Alex Murdaugh, the convicted wife-and-son killer, has been receiving love letters while in federal custody. South Carolina Dept of Corrections





Murdaugh was convicted of the murders last month and is serving twin life sentences. Daniel William McKnight

A Colleton County jury convicted Murdaugh, the 54-year-old scion of a once-powerful legal dynasty, of both murders on March 2. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

After Kirkland, he was transferred to an an undisclosed maximum-security prison where he will serve out twin life sentences in an 8-by-10 foot cell replete with a bed, toilet and sink.

But that hasn’t stopped women from reaching out — he received 26 messages in two weeks. Some offered to put cash in his commissary account. Others offered legal help, while some sent photos so he could “put a face to a name.”

One was from a woman named Shianne D., who called herself a “bored 31-year-old female” who thought Murdaugh could use a “non-judgmental friend.”

Another message was a pitch from a Netflix producer who wanted to include Murdaugh in the series “Murdaugh Murders: Southern Scandal,” which aired during his trial.





His attorney, Jim Griffin, says Murdaugh has not responded to any of the appeals. SplashNews.com

“We feel at this point its [sic] very important to have your voice in the remember (sic) of our series,” wrote the producer, Mike Gasparino, according to Fox News. “We believe you can have the largest platform on TV if you are willing to speak to us.”

Nicole K. sent another message the day after her first was ignored.

“I swear on my life and on my soul I’ll never say a single word to anyone important or not important,” she said. “I genuinely care for you.”

None of them women appear to have caught the wife-killer’s eye, however.

“He has no girlfriend in prison, out of prison, anywhere,” Murdaugh’s lawyer Jim Griffin said. “He’s received messages, letters and a lot of support. To my knowledge he has not responded to any of them.”