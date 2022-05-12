Alex Jones Screams At Viewers To Buy His Products, Tells Them It’s ‘Life And Death’

Infowars host Alex Jones has resorted to screaming at his viewers to buy his products and telling them they support “the enemy” if they don’t.

During a recent episode of his podcast, the infamous conspiracy theorist told his viewers that there was a “war against you and your family of inflation and collapse” and that nameless forces were working to “silence the leaders.”

“So when you keep us in the fight, you keep yourself in the fight, and this is life and death,” he shouted. “So go to InfowarsStore.com and get amazing products. … Make a donation at the top.”

“If you don’t support us, you’re helping the enemy,” he added.

His products include an array of vitamins and supplements, survival gear and branded merchandise.

He also told viewers to donate to the defense fund of Roger Stone, the longtime Donald Trump confidant who was sentenced to 40 months in prison for multiple felonies, including witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstructing the House investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 campaign. Trump pardoned him before leaving office.

Three companies owned by Jones, a multimillionaire, filed for bankruptcy last month as he seeks to avoid paying damages in defamation lawsuits he lost over his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

After 26 people were killed in the massacre in Connecticut in 2012, Jones insisted it was a “hoax” staged by actors, and he profited from his lies. He has since admitted the mass murder of children and adults did happen.

Families of the victims successfully sued him.

Jones has lined his pockets by spreading fear and conspiracy theories, and by shamelessly pushing products that capitalize on them. In 2020, he started selling sham products that he falsely claimed cured COVID-19, including toothpaste.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

