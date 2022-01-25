Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones revealed Monday that he met with the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot — and exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination “almost 100 times.”

“I just had a very intense experience being interrogated by the January 6 committee,” Jones said on his podcast. “They were polite, but they were dogged.”

Jones reportedly met with the committee on Monday and was asked what he described as “pretty reasonable questions.”

“And I wanted to answer the questions,” Jones recalled. “But at the same time, it’s a good thing I didn’t because I’m the type that tries to answer things correctly even though I don’t know all the answers, and they can kind of claim that that’s perjury because about half the questions I didn’t know the answer to.”

Jones said it was a good thing he didn’t answer the committee’s questions because he’s the “type that tries to answer things correctly even though I don’t know all the answers.” Getty Images

The podcast host revealed that his lawyer instructed him to plead the Fifth Amendment “almost 100 times during the interrogation.”

“And the media tells you that’s because you’re guilty, or because you’re going to incriminate yourself, but it’s also just because it can be used to try to incriminate you and twist something against you,” he explained.

Jones was subpoenaed in November, along with four others, including longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone and Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich. Getty Images

Throughout the committee’s investigation into the deadly riot, several allies of former President Donald Trump who have been subpoenaed for testimony or documents regarding Jan. 6 have pleaded the Fifth.

Jones was subpoenaed in November, along with longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, current Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich and two others for their alleged involvement in promoting and organizing the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot.

At the time, the committee sent a letter to Jones detailing that it had evidence that he was involved in planning and funding the rally and promoted it on his shows and social media accounts.

During his Tuesday show, Jones said the committee knows everything about his involvement, saying “they already have everything.”

“I saw my text messages to Caroline Wren and Cindy Chafian and some of the event organizers right there,” he said, referring to two of the rally organizers. “So they already have everything and they already know I didn’t do anything.”

“By then we learned that there were a bunch of people inside the Capitol and that was so stupid and so dumb and we do not support that,” Jones insisted. “I didn’t support it that day. I don’t support it now.”

The committee also reportedly pressed Jones about whether he used the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers — two far-right extremist groups — as security on Jan. 6.

Jones revealed he had 12 to 14 security people and had hired a “well-known private security company” based out of Texas.

“I go and try to get professional people,” he said before adding that people “of every different type” followed him around.