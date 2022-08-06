Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents nearly $50M in total damages

Reuters Videos

Lawyer: Sandy Hook damages send message to media

STORY: The verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones’s radio show and webcast Infowars are based. The amount fell far short of the millions of dollars in compensatory damages that had been sought.Mark Bankston, a lawyer representing the parents, said his clients were doing well and the verdict could represent the “light at the end of the tunnel” for them, adding that it sent a message to media outlets globally that they should not publish falsehoods simply to fit an agenda.Federico Andino Reynal, a lawyer for Jones, made a short statement to media gathered outside the courthouse after the verdict, saying his team were “very pleased” with the verdict and called it a “vindication for the American legal system.”