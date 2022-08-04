Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $4.1 million in compensatory damages to parents of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims.

Lawyers for the families of Sandy Hook victims had requested $150 million, while Jones’ lawyers had asked he pay just $8 compensation in the defamation case.

The verdict was signed by 10 members of the 12-person jury, NBC reported.

Jones admitted on the stand Wednesday that the 2012 school shooting that left 20 first-graders dead was “100% real.”

Connecticut State Police lead a line of children from Sandy Hook Elementary after the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012. Shannon Hicks/New Town Bee/Polar

Neil Heslin, dad of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, said Jones made his life a “living hell” after the shooting. Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool

Six-year-old Jesse Lewis was killed during the Sandy Hook shooting. AP

The far-right Infowars founder also admitted that it was “absolutely irresponsible” to falsely claim that the massacre was staged as a means to push gun control during his testimony.

Jones told the jury that any verdict over $2 million would “sink” his company, but added, “I think it’s appropriate for whatever you decide you want to do.”