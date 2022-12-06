Alex Jones Goes to War With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes Over ‘Homoerotic’ Hitler Fascination

Zach Roberts/Getty Images

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has gone to war against white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.

The boiling over of tensions follows Jones hosting the duo on his show last week, where the now-infamous rapper proclaimed his “love” for Hitler.

On Tuesday morning, however, Jones attempted to distance himself from West and Fuentes while being interviewed by right-wing YouTuber Steve Crowder. One of Jones’s central claims was his argument that Fuentes and West have a “homoerotic” fascination with the Nazi Party leader and genocidal dictator Adolf Hitler.

“There is this Hitler fetish. And no, I’m not into dudes in fancy peacock military uniforms that, by the way, got 22 million Germans killed,” Jones said, apparently taking issue with Fuentes and West’s admiration for Hitler.

“Hitler was horrible, screw Hitler, burn in hell Hitler,” he continued.

On Telegram, Fuentes responded by calling Jones “controlled opposition”—but didn’t return The Daily Beast’s questions on the matter.

“MTG and Alex Jones both threw me under the bus to appease Jewish groups,” he wrote. “I don’t take it personally but people need to be aware that they are the definition of controlled opposition.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Jones called Fuentes—his old ‘Stop the Steal’ rally speaking sidekick—“baby Hitler” and a “Nazi lover.”

While the Sandy Hook denier attempted to downplay his relationship with Fuentes on Tuesday, the archives tell a different tale. One of Fuentes’ first InfoWars appearances was alongside Jones in October 2019. Since then, the InfoWars kingpin has interviewed Fuentes personally dozens of times, while Jones has also spoken alongside the white nationalist at both conferences and rallies.

This isn’t the first time Jones has turned on an old friend, either. Last year, he turned on Donald Trump and threatened to “dish all the dirt” on the former president over his support for COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s not to hurt Trump; it’s so people can know how pathetic he is when you think he is playing 4D chess, going to save you, and he’s not!” Jones declared at the time.

