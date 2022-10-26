Alex Buono To Direct Peacock Pilot ‘Based On A True Story’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar and Emmy Award-nominee Alex Buono (Documentary Now!, Russian Doll) has been tapped as producing director and will direct the pilot of Peacock’s Based on a True Story from Craig Rosenberg.

The dark comedy, starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina, follows a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder, and the slow-close toilet seat.

Messina portrays Nathan, the washed-up tennis star husband of realtor Ava Bartlett (Cuoco).

Rosenberg will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the series. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce for their banner Aggregate Films; Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake serve as co-executive producers for Aggregate. The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Buono is best known for directing the Emmy-nominated comedy series Documentary Now!, starring Bill Hader and Fred Armisen. Buono directed or co-directed every episode of the four-season series while also serving as co-showrunner with creator Rhys Thomas, alongside co-creators Hader, Armisen, and Seth Meyers.

In 2019, Buono, along with Rhys, received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing” for the Season 3 episode, “Waiting for the Artist,” starring Cate Blanchett.

More recently, he served as the producing director for Season 2 of Natasha Lyonne’s Emmy-winning series Russian Doll at Netflix, and previously directed episodes of Hulu’s Future Man well as Comedy Central’s Detroiters.

Buono is repped by UTA and Mosaic.