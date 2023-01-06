Alex Brightman Returns To Broadway’s ‘Beetlejuice’ Tonight Following Concussion – The Hamden Journal

Broadway’s Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman, who suffered a concussion in an onstage Christmas Eve mishap, will make an unexpected return to the musical tonight for its final performances this weekend. He’ll take the stage for the musical’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances, playing the show’s final performance Sunday.

Brightman had revealed his concussion diagnosis in an Instagram post on Dec. 27. At that time, he said he’d be out of the show until getting an “all clear” from doctors, leading to some speculation that he wouldn’t be back in the title role before the show closes this Sunday.

Details of what production spokespersons have called a mishap have not been disclosed. Brightman performs various physically exacting moves with large stage props during the musical.

The actor has been with the popular musical since it opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Thursday, April 25, 2019, returning for its post-pandemic-shutdown run last April at the Marquis Theatre. His previous Broadway include School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days. He was Tony-nominated for both Beetlejuice and School of Rock.

Beetlejuice is one of four Broadway shows closing this weekend in the usual post-holiday thinning. In addition to the musical based on the 1988 film, other shows playing final performances on Sunday, Jan. 8 are 1776, Almost Famous and Into The Woods.