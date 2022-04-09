Aleksei Oleinik teaches hold to Jared Vanderaa after win

The oldest fighter on the UFC roster isn’t afraid to take his opponent to school after taking his opponent to school.

Aleksei Oleinik notched the 60th win of his mixed martial arts career during the early prelims of UFC 273 on Saturday. The 44-year-old heavyweight forced Jared Vanderaa to tap via scarf hold less than four minutes into the first round.

The win was Oleinik’s 47th win by submission and his seventh in 16 fights since signing with the UFC in 2014. Few active fighters in MMA have as much experience as the Russian when it comes to putting his grappling to use, making him a pretty good teacher of the discipline if you ever get the chance.

When Oleinik and Vanderaa embraced backstage after the bout, Vanderaa took the opportunity to ask the man who beat him minutes ago to explain how he did it. What followed was impromptu MMA lesson, using a nearby entourage member as a grappling dummy.

UFC fighters may be paid to beat each other to a pulp or force one another into submission, but their sport is built upon training together and learning from one another. Oleinik showed that can begin as soon as he leaves the Octagon.