Alejandro Loayza Grisi, Santiago Loayza Grisi Sign With Cinetic Media – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Alejandro Loayza Grisi and Santiago Loayza Grisi, the brother filmmakers behind Sundance prize winner Utama, have signed with Cinetic Media for management.

The title of the Bolivian filmmakers’ most recent work, which won the Grand Jury Prize in World Cinema Dramatic competition at Sundance 2022, translates to “our home.” The critically acclaimed eco-drama centers on an elderly Quechua couple in the Bolivian highlands that have been living the same daily life for years. During an uncommonly long drought, Virginio (José Calcina) and his wife Sisa (Luisa Quispe) face a dilemma: resist, or be defeated by the environment and time itself.

Utama is currently playing at the San Francisco Film Festival, and has been acquired by Kino Lorber for a theatrical release later this year. Alejandro wrote the film, which also marked his feature directorial debut. Santiago produced under their shingle Alma Films, where they’re partnered with their filmmaker father, Marcos Loayza.

Alejandro started his career in still photography, seeing his work be published and exhibited throughout South America. He then turned to moving images as a director of photography, before making his directorial debut. His brother and producing partner, Santiago Loayza Grisi, is a general producer with Alma Films, where he has produced more that 40 projects, including documentaries, commercials and feature films.

News of the Grisi brothers inking with Cinematic follows its signing of Bad Vegan filmmaker Chris Smith and his Library Films Shingle. The management and media advisory company founded by John Sloss in 2001 also represents such writers, directors and producers as Richard Linklater, David Gordon Green, Todd Haynes, Killer Films, World of Wonder, Alexander Nanau, Matthew Heineman, Yance Ford, Lana Wilson and Janus Metz, among others. Its other services include content sales, financing, marketing and publicity, as well as corporate advisory, the latter of which is responsible for representing and advising media companies, brands, financiers and publishers who are developing and executing entertainment strategies.