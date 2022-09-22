Alejandro G. Iñárritu Releases First Trailer For Trimmed Film – The Hamden Journal

Set to the tune of Beatles classic “I Am The Walrus,” a new trailer for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo – full title: Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – dropped today, giving viewers a taste of what Venice festgoers experienced earlier this month.

The film received six minutes of applause in its three-hour world premiere at this month’s Venice Film Festival. The director has cut 22 minutes of the film since then, bringing the run time to about 2 and a half hours.

Written by Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, Bardo is billed as a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country, all the while seeking answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.

Mexican actor Daniel Giménez Cacho plays Silverio Gama – Bardo marks Iñárritu’s first film to be shot in Mexico since 2000’s Amores Perros. The film features production design by Eugenio Caballero (Roma, Pan’s Labyrinth) and costume design by Anna Terrazas (The Deuce, Roma). Also in the cast: Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid and Iker Solano.

Mary Parent and Karla Luna Cantú exec produce, with Iñárritu and Stacy Perskie Kaniss producing.

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths will open theatrically in Mexico on October 27, followed by a limited theatrical release in the US, Spain and Argentina on November 4 before rolling out in a global expansion on November 18. The film will debut on Netflix December 16.

Check out the trailer above, and read the The Hamden Journal interview with Iñárritu here.