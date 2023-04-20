Alec & Hilaria Baldwin post tender photos after ‘Rust’ shooting charges dropped

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria posted tender images with each other on their respective Instagrams hours after his criminal charges were dropped over the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust.”

In his post, Baldwin, 65, held Hilaria, 39, close with his eyes closed while resting his head on her shoulder as she sat on his lap.

“I owe everything I have to this woman,” he wrote in the caption, adding “(and to you, Luke),” referencing his lawyer Luke Nikas.

In her photo, Hilaria is nestled in her husband’s arms while curled up on his lap. Alec’s eyes are closed in the shot, and Hilaria’s face is partially obscured by her hair. She captioned the post with a simple red heart emoji.

Just hours earlier, the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s office dropped criminal charges against the “30 Rock” star.

Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the Oct. 21, 2021, fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western after a prop pistol he was using during a scene rehearsal fired a real bullet.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Baldwin had long maintained he did not pull the trigger, although FBI investigators previously determined there was no other way the weapon would have fired.

Sources told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the dummy Colt 45 revolver had recently gotten a new trigger added, which could have impacted the weapon's ability to misfire.





“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” his lawyers Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement to The Post.

When the shooting occurred, “Rust” director Joel Souza was standing behind Hutchins as Baldwin rehearsed a scene in which he was to draw the gun and point it at the camera.





Baldwin, 65, is set to resume filming the Western in Montana this week. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/AFP via Getty Images

Hutchins, 42, was shot and treated at the scene before she was rushed to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her wounds. Souza suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, but survived.

Assistant director David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun, previously pleaded no contest to a single count of petty misdemeanor negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s rookie armorer, is still facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

Filming for the movie is due to resume in Montana this week.