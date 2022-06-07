Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling homer off Josh Hader in Phil’s’ comeback win

Bohm and Vierling are the heroes as Thomson Magic continues for Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MILWAUKEE – And the magic continues under Rob Thomson.

The Phillies made it four straight wins under the new skipper and five straight overall when they rallied for a 3-2 road win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

The Phils, having failed to capitalize on a number of scoring chances in the first five innings, trailed by a run entering the top of the ninth and the math was against them as the Brewers sent All-Star closer Josh Hader to the mound.

Hader had been 18 of 18 in save chances and had not given up a homer this season.

Alec Bohm, the first batter Hader faced, tied the game with a solo homer to left-center.

Two batters later, pinch-hitter Matt Vierling took Hader deep to left-center to give the Phillies the lead.

Vierling, hitting .170 in the big leagues this season, had been recalled from Triple A earlier in the day.

Bohm’s homer was just his fourth of the season. He entered the game hitting .187 in his previous 18 contests.

Corey Knebel walked a high wire but survived three walks to protect the lead in the bottom of the ninth. He got the final out with the bases loaded. Connor Brogdon got the win after a scoreless inning of relief.

Ranger Suarez pitched his best game of the season. He gave up just two runs in seven innings and walked none. He had entered the game with a 4.69 ERA and had walked 4.1 batters per nine innings in his first 10 starts.

The Phillies are now 26-29 and unbeaten under Thomson, who took over for Joe Girardi on Friday.

