Alec Baldwin’s Fatal Rust Shooting Could See Charges, DA To Unveil Thursday – The Hamden Journal

Over a year after Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the indie Western’s New Mexico set, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office will reveal tomorrow if they will be filing charges against the actor, crew members, or the production.

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” spokesperson Heather Brewer said today of the 8 AM PT statement expected from Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.

Even before the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Office handed over their final FBI assisted report in October 2022, Carmack-Altwies had gone to state officials seeking extra funds for a possible prosecution that could include multiple Emmy winner Baldwin. The DA was seeking $635,000 from the state to prosecute as many as four individuals, however, she ultimately only received $317,750.

A producer on Rust, as well as the star of the film, Baldwin has always insisted that he did not pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins. Speculation on how a live round got into the prop gun on October 21, 2021 has cast a wide net including assistant director Dave Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and others.

Contacted by The Hamden Journal today, representatives for Baldwin had no comment at this time about the DA’s Thursday announcement.

