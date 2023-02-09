Alec Baldwin Sued By Slain Rust Cinematographer’s Ukrainian Family – The Hamden Journal

Alec Baldwin is already facing involuntary manslaughter charges and a potential five years in prison if found guilty for the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, and now the parents and sister of the slain of Rust cinematographer have filed a lawsuit of their own.

“We have filed a lawsuit today in Los Angeles Superior Court against Alec Baldwin, Rust producers, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director David Halls, and other defendants who may has been responsible for the death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Gloria Allred said of the negligence and battery civil action on behalf of the Ukrainian based family members. “May she rest in peace.”

“Anyone who is responsible for her loss must be held accountable, the lawyer added quoting Hutchins’ sister. In laying out the claims, Allred detailed the conditions of the family in the war torn Easter European nation under bloody attack by Vladimir Putin and Russian forces. Allred also noted that Halyna Hutchins intended to bring her relatives to the United States, a move that has clearly stymied now. The family may be traveling to America in the next few months because of this latest suit, according to co-counsel John Carpenter.

“There has been no outreach by Mr. Baldwin, no apology,” Allred said when asked why this suit by the parents and sister has occurred when Hutchins’ widower husband and son reached an October 2022 settlement in their wrongful death action with Baldwin and Rust producers. “We want accountability and justice for them,” the attorney asserted in a complex move in California, home of Rust Productions, that seeks loss of of consortium under the laws of New Mexico, where the shooting happened.

“The settlement was for Matthew and his child, and we are now representing others in the family, Mom, Dad and sister, and there has been no settlement for them,” Allred declared at a press conference in her LA office this morning.

No stranger to high profile cases Allred currently also represents Rust script supervisor Maime Mitchell in her November 2021 filed negligence suit against Baldwin, Rust producers and others. Amidst a glut of civil suits over the tragedy, Baldwin countersued over the harm to his career out of the shooting after failing repeatedly to stomp Mitchell’s action or get out of it. Today, Allred teased that she may move at one point to meld the two cases.

After an extensive probe by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office was released late last year, Baldwin and Reed were formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31 by the D.A.’s office over the October 21, 2021 shooting of Hutchins.

Baldwin has long denied he actually pulled the trigger on the 1880s prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded Rust director Joel Souza. As Baldwin battles the charges and the prosecutors, a virtual first hearing is scheduled in front of Land of Enchantment state Judge Mary Marlowe Summer for February 24. If Jude Summer determines out of that hearing that there is enough evidence to move forward, the case will move towards a later preliminary hearing and eventually a trial.

Today’s announcement by Allred and Hutchins’ family comes a day after it was revealed that the “firearm enhancement” charge that Baldwin and Reed were hit with last month could be on shaky legal ground. That unease isn’t from the charge itself, which carries that additional five years behind bars sentence, or even the alleged crime. Because the enhancement charge didn’t become law in New Mexico until May 2022, several months after the killing of Hutchins on the Rust set, it could be barred.

Thursday, a spokesperson for Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The Hamden Journal that the D.A.’s office review of the charges and the law is ongoing. “The District Attorney and special prosecutor are actively reviewing all applicable laws to ensure they have the strongest case to secure justice for Halyna Hutchins,” Heather Brewer stated, noting no changes to the charges had occurred.

Having called the charges by the Santa Fe D.A. a “terrible miscarriage of justice,” Baldwin and his Quinn Emanuel legal team are trying to have the appointed special prosecutor dismissed. Lead defense attorney Lubke Nikas filed in a motion on February 7 to disqualify recently elected GOP state legislator Andrea Reeb from the high-profile case and subsequent trial because of the s unconstitutional nature of her duel role. “Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys can use whatever tactics they want to distract from the fact that Halyna Hutchins died because of gross negligence and a reckless disregard for safety on the Rust film set,” the D.A.’s office said in response.