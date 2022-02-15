Alec Baldwin sued by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family

Lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful-death suit Tuesday against actor Alec Baldwin — while releasing a chilling video re-enacting the shooting that killed the cinematographer on the set of “Rust.”

The eerie footage — an animated version titled “Killing of Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’ ” — uses computer-generated figures of Baldwin and others on the fated film shoot that day, including the moment the star allegedly pulled the trigger of what was supposed to have been a prop gun with blank bullets.

“There are many people culpable, but Mr. Baldwin was the person holding the weapon … that but for him shooting, she would not have died,” said Hutchins family lawyer Brian Panish at a press conference in Los Angeles.

“[Baldwin] has significant portion liability, but there are others, and that’s what this case is going to be about — assessing fair apportionment to whoever’s responsible for the senseless tragedy,” the lawyer said of the suit, which was filed in New Mexico.

Baldwin is accused of firing the single bullet that hit and killed Hutchins, then exited her body and struck director Joel Souza in the clavicle while filming the Western flick in New Mexico on Oct. 21.

Her family’s lawyers the nearly 10-minute animation video during the press conference.

Lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ family announced they filed a wrongful-death suit against Alec Baldwin on Tuesday. Zoom

Alec Baldwin is accused of firing the single bullet that hit and killed Halyna Hutchins. Instagram/@halynahutchins

Alec Baldwin claimed he had no idea there were real bullets in the weapon and even that he “didn’t pull the trigger.” Instagram/@alecbaldwininsta

Halyna Hutchins (left) is survived by her Mike (right) and their child. Instagram

The last photo of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the infamous movie “Rust” prior to being killed by Alec Baldwin. Serge Svetnoy/Facebook

The video shows Baldwin sitting on a pew when he fires the gun, which then hits Hutchins, who is only 4 feet away. The lawyers claimed Baldwin refused weapons training on how to perform the cross-draw, which was the type of action he was supposed to do in the church scene.

They said the industry standard requires the crew to be behind a protective glass and have other safety equipment during such a dangerous scene.

The actor has claimed in a weepy interview that he had no idea there were real bullets in the weapon and even that he “didn’t pull the trigger” — although the film’s script supervisor said in a separate lawsuit he “intentionally … cocked and fired” the gun.

The Hutchins family’s suit is one of four legal claims filed against Baldwin and “Rust” producers.

Lighting technician Serge Svetnoy, the film’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and on-set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed previously filed their own lawsuits.

Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of checking all firearms on the set, claimed in her suit that ammunition supplier Seth Kenney mixed live rounds in boxes she thought contained only blanks.

Baldwin was told that the gun was “cold,” indicating the weapon contained only dummy bullets, but a live bullet inside the weapon struck and killed Hutchins as she was setting up a close-up shot of the actor, Gutierrez-Reed said.