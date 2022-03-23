Alec Baldwin Set For Italian Films ‘Kid Santa’ & ‘Billie’s Magic World’ – The Hamden Journal

Alec Baldwin has found his next pair of acting projects on the heels of the shooting on the Albuquerque set of his Western Rust, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

He will star alongside his brother Daniel Baldwin and Elva Trill in the live-action/animated Christmas family comedies Kid Santa and Billie’s Magic World, from Italian director Francesco Cinquemani, with production to take place in Rome. Both Baldwins will produce the titles from Minerva Pictures and Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi’s ILBE.

Alec Baldwin last collaborated with Cinquemani on the sci-fi pic Andron: The Black Labyrinth. His involvement with the director’s latest films reportedly preceded the Rust incident, which saw him discharge a prop gun, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was also recently at work in the UK on 97 Minutes, a hijacking action-thriller from director Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky), which has him starring alongside Jonathan Rhys Meyers and MyAnna Buring, and is narrating the true-crime podcast Art Fraud for Cavalry Audio and iHeartRadio.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner and Oscar nominee is being sued by the family of Hutchins for her wrongful death on the set of his indie Western, though lawyers for him and his fellow producers on the project have declared that “any claim that Alec was reckless [on set] is entirely false.” The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department’s probe into the matter is ongoing. Charges in the incident, which occurred on October 21, 2021, have yet to be filed.

News of Alec Baldwin’s latest castings was first reported by Variety. The actor is represented by ICM Partners.