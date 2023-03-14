Alec Baldwin Scores Another Win In Rust Case; GOP Special Prosecutor Quits – The Hamden Journal

BREAKING – Alec Baldwin has just won another scuffle with the Santa Fe District Attorney in the criminal case over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Less than two weeks before a New Mexico court hearing on a motion by the actor’s legal team to disqualify the Special Prosecutor, the Special Prosector herself has suddenly quit the high profile case.

In what can only be seen as a blow to New Mexico First Judicial D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies, her office just released a statement on behalf of Andrea Reed, announcing the special prosecutor will be stepping aside asap:

After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case. My priority in this case—and in every case I’ve prosecuted in my 25-year career—has been justice for the victim. However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand.

With their not guilty pleading client facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Baldwin’s NYC-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan declared in early February that it was unconstitutional for Reeb to serve as special prosecutor because of her dual role as an elected GOP New Mexico legislator.

A now redundant hearing on the motion was set for March 27 in front on Judge Mary Marlow Sommer.

After an extensive and FBI-assisted investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office was released in November 2022, Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were formally charged by the Santa Fe D.A. with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on January 31 over the horrific October 21, 2021, death of Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Rust director Joel Souza was wounded in that shooting.

Under the laws of the Land of Enchantment the first charge is a fourth-degree felony, with sentencing of up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. The second charge, involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, also was a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and up to a $5000 fine. However, the second charge also carried a firearm enhancement, which transforms the offense to a mandatory five years in state prison if found guilty.

Quickly, attorneys for both Baldwin and Reed decried the second charge as “unconstitutional,” because it was actually introduced as a state statute months after the killing of Hutchins. After initially pushing back against “celebrities with fancy attorneys,” the somewhat sheepish D.A. dropped the charge on February 20 .

As a resurrected Rust intends to go into production in Montana in the next few months, Baldwin and his team clearly have the D.A. on the back foot heading into a preliminary hearing a.k.a. minitrial. Set to start on May 3 and last two weeks, the preliminary hearing will see the D.A. and a potential new special prosecutor present their evidence in open court. If Judge Sommer determines there is enough in their case, the matter will move to a formal trial later this year.