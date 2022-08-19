Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About Safety After Trump’s Comments – The Hamden Journal

Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust.

Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired.

Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about what was going to happen to me. Because here was Trump who instructed people to commit acts of violence and he was pointing the finger at me and saying I was responsible for the death. One thousand percent I am nervous that a bunch of people who were instructed by the former president to go the Capitol and they killed a law enforcement officer. They killed somebody. And you don’t think think to myself are some of those people going to come and kill me.”

Trump has railed against Baldwin for his impersonation on Saturday Night Live.

Baldwin has said that he pulled back the gun’s hammer, but did not pull the trigger.

Last week, the FBI forensic report concluded that the gun used in the accident could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. Prosecutors have not yet made a decision about any charges.

But his attorney told CNN that Baldwin had no reason to think there would be a live bullet in the gun and that it would be a “huge miscarriage of justice” to charge him.

Baldwin told CNN that he hired a private investigator after the shooting.

“That private investigator, as you probably know, did not have a difficult time accessing the staff of the sheriff’s department. And that person told us, ‘We’ve known in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.’”