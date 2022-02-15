Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Movie Sued For Wrongful Death By Halyna Hutchins’ Estate – The Hamden Journal

The family of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has officially launched a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting by Alec Baldwin that took the filmmaker’s life on October 21 last year.

Lawyers for the family made the announcement of the filing in New Mexico today at a press confernce in Los Angles. Baldwin and other members of the production were sued in pat for “reckless behavior and cost cutting lead to the senseless tragic death of Halyna Hutchins,” said one of the estate lawyers.

Despite the announcement at today’s press conference, the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Office has yet to charge anyone in the tragic incident which saw star/producer Baldwin discharge a prop gun that injured Rust director Joel Souza and took the life of the production’s DP Hutchins.

After months of requests by New Mexico police Baldwin finally last month handed over his cell phone to the Sheriff’s department via New York law enforcement. The phone is being examined for relevant information relating to what down on Oct. 21, 2021, police say.

On Jan. 28, Santa Fe attorney Kristina Martinez petitioned a state court to be the personal representative of the estate of Hutchins, a procedural requirement in pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit. The petition sent to the 1st Judicial District Court of Santa Fe County, was filed “solely for the purpose of investigating and pursuing a lawsuit under the New Mexico Wrongful Death Act in the courts of New Mexico.” That letter read that Hutchins’ two “surviving immediate family members,” husband Matthew Hutchins and son Aldous Hutchins, both supported the petition, which said that “any proceeds from a wrongful death case will be distributed pursuant to the personal representative’s fiduciary duty in accordance with the Wrongful Death Act.” New Mexico law provides a three-year window for filing a wrongful death action.

Also last month, Baldwin and the Rust producers sought a California judge to toss out a lawsuit from the production’s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell’s, filed on Nov. 17, 2021, saying “Nothing about Plaintiff’s allegations suggest that any of Defendants, including Mr. Baldwin, intended the Prop Gun to be loaded with live ammunition.”

Also, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who been a the center of the Rust tragedy, filed a complaint in early January against the film’s ammo supplier, armorer/mentor Seth Kenney and his Albuquerque-based PDQ Arm and Prop. company. That complaint reading, “Defendants distributed and sold prop ammunition which presented as unreasonable risk of injury, without warning of the risks that could have been avoided had the risks been disclosed…Defendants prepared dummy ammunition cartridge boxes from surplus ammunition stockpiles that comprised of both dummy and live ammunition.”