Alec Baldwin ripped for asking followers to support ‘brave’ Anne Heche after fiery house crash

Alec Baldwin is being ripped for paying tribute to “brave” and “wonderful” Anne Heche after her “tragic” car crash — even though police say she was racing from a hit and run at terrifyingly high speeds when she crashed and destroyed a house in a giant inferno.

Baldwin, 64, was one of a number of celebs who praised the still hospitalized actress, even as cops confirmed to The Post Sunday that they are investigating whether she was drunk or on drugs at the time of the near-deadly crash Friday.

“Everybody join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche,” Baldwin told his 2.4 million followers in an Instagram video on Saturday afternoon.

“I love you Anne — I love you. And I think you’re such a talented person and I hope everything is OK,” he said of the star, who was filmed racing through quiet LA streets before the inferno.

“I’m sorry that you had this tragic thing happen to you and I’m sending you all my love, OK?” he said of his troubled co-star.

Baldwin’s video was posted even as disturbing new details emerged about Friday’s crash, which left Heche badly burned after her Mini Cooper flew at least 30 feet into a Mar Vista house, causing an inferno that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to tackle.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed to CNN that the force was investigating Heche for a “misdemeanor hit and run” just before the main crash. Photos online appeared to show her having hit a garage door, with video showing her tires screeching as she raced away.

A spokesman told The Post Sunday that the investigation “absolutely” would be looking into whether drink or drugs played a role, insisting it was routine in such cases. TMZ earlier reported that Heche appeared to have a bottle of booze in her car during the earlier garage incident.

Hours earlier, she posted the latest episode of her podcast — saying she had been downing vodka and wine while “rocked” from a “very bad day.” Her rep insisted to TMZ, however, that it had been recorded days earlier.

Police are investigating if Heche was drunk after she crashed into a $1 million two-bed home in Los Angeles. BACKGRID

Meanwhile, homeowner Lynne Mishe and her family “very narrowly escaped physical harm” from the crash that “completely burned” their home, according to a fundraiser that showed shocking images of the destruction.

“Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions” and mementos, said the fundraiser, which had raised just over $17,000 by Sunday afternoon. Mishe couldn’t be reached by The Post Sunday.

Despite the troubling details, Baldwin instead spent most of his video reminiscing fondly about working with Heche, both on the 1996 movie “The Juror” as well as a later Broadway play.

“Anne is an old pal of mine,” Baldwin said with a warm smile.

“There’s not a lot of women I worked with who were brave in the way that Anne is brave … She was very original and very brave,” he said.

“Anne was fantastic. She was so funny. I mean, she’s an amazingly talented woman,” he gushed, not once mentioning the carnage she is accused of causing.

His gushing tribute soon sparked outrage and accusations that he was tone deaf.

“She put lives in danger,” one commentator reminded Baldwin, while another said, “Thank god there wasn’t any children playing in that garden” where she crashed.

“Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage?” one person asked Baldwin.

“She is lucky she didn’t kill anyone.”

“Instead of praying for Anne Heche … how’s about you donate to the woman whose home was completely destroyed & lost everything,” someone asked him on Twitter.

The controversy came as insiders insisted the actress was expected to pull through.

“She’s lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead,” one person close to her told CNN.

“Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”

Baldwin is, of course, no stranger to dire controversy himself. Police have yet to rule out possible charges for him accidentally shooting dead his cinematographer, mom-of-one Halyna Hutchins, on the New Mexico set of “Rust” last year, sparking a flurry of lawsuits.

Additional reporting by Ben Kesslen