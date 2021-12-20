Alec Baldwin ‘partly responsible’ for death

The father of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” in October, said he believes Alec Baldwin is “partly responsible” for his daughter’s tragic death for firing the gun, which was unexpectedly loaded with a live round.

Anatoly Androsovych, 61, said that he “can’t understand the behavior of Alec” surrounding the incident, after the actor fired a live round from a prop gun into the torso of 41-year-old Hutchins, the grieving father told The Sun.

“Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal?” he questioned.

“And why did he fire the shot during the preparations? The revolver is the type of gun which doesn’t shoot before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty for causing that shot.

“It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand, so it’s hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death,” he said.

Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of “Rust” in October. Serge Svetnoy/Facebook

Baldwin has previously insisted that he is not to blame for Hutchins’ death because there never should have been live rounds on the film set.

“There’s only one question that needs to be resolved, just one: Where did the live round come from?” Baldwin said in a TV interview earlier this month.

Halyna Hutchins’ dad said he believes Alec Baldwin is “partly responsible.” Instagram

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A live bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he said. “Someone is ​responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me.”

Baldwin also said he never even pulled the trigger when the gun fired.

“Rust” assistant director David Halls, who reportedly handed Alec Baldwin the prop gun, was subpoenaed earlier this month and must sit down for an interview with state investigators.