Alec Baldwin gives thumbs-up after Halyna Hutchins’ family ‘Rust’ lawsuit

Alex Baldwin flashed a thumbs-up to paparazzi in Manhattan Thursday — just hours after the family of the “Rust” cinematographer he accidentally shot dead on set announced they’re suing the disgraced actor.

The 64-year-old star — who had large bags under his eyes — gave the “all-good” symbol while shopping Soho Thursday morning, not long after the sister and parents of Halyna Hutchins hit him with a bombshell civil suit.

Wearing a puffy winter coat and slicked-back hair, the embattled celeb was also seen stopping briefly at a Mexican food truck for lunch and looking downcast after popping into the upscale VRAI Jewelry store.

Hutchins’ family — including her younger sister, Svetlana Zemko — filed a Los Angeles suit against the star alleging battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress on the part of Baldwin, their lawyer Gloria Allred said at a press conference Thursday.

Baldwin already settled a separate lawsuit with some of Hutchins’ family including her widower, Matthew, in an undisclosed civil suit agreement in October.

The “Rust” actor settled a separate lawsuit in October with some of Hutchins’ family.

Hutchins’ family filed a Los Angeles suit against Baldwin.





Advertisement The family of Halyna Hutchins just sued Baldin for her fatal shooting.





Advertisement

He was also charged last month with involuntary manslaughter for the on-set shooting that killed Hutchins and wounded the western flick’s director, Joel Souza, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021.

Baldwin allegedly told police he didn’t check the gun to make sure it wasn’t loaded because he believed the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, had already done so.